Swiss National Bank Has $110.91 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 121,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $110,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

