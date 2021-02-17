Swiss National Bank Has $114.64 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 746,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of American Water Works worth $114,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in American Water Works by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,130 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,516,000 after acquiring an additional 199,356 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 445,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,304,000 after acquiring an additional 158,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American Water Works by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 306,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 157,136 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.97 and its 200-day moving average is $151.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

