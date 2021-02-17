Swiss National Bank Has $115.13 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Pinterest worth $115,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinterest by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after acquiring an additional 810,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinterest by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,873,000 after purchasing an additional 739,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $84,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,681 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $2,383,164.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,856,802 shares of company stock valued at $130,013,896.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Shares of PINS opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of -139.30 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

