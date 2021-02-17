Swiss National Bank Has $117.87 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of ANSYS worth $117,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $401.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

