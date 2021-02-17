Swiss National Bank Has $90.53 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Cerner worth $90,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after buying an additional 959,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cerner by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after acquiring an additional 394,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,122,000 after acquiring an additional 183,130 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,737,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,589,000 after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,734,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,596 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

CERN stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Cerner’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.