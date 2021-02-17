Swiss National Bank Has $92.44 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.65% of Markel worth $92,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth $252,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Markel by 9.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Markel by 25.8% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Markel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,082.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,034.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,021.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

