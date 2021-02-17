Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Copart worth $101,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Copart by 486.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

CPRT opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

