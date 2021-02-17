Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.46% of Kellogg worth $98,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,173,396 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

