Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Welltower worth $101,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Welltower by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Welltower by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 16.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

