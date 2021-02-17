Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Peloton Interactive worth $112,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,963,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $145.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,084.00 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.55.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $847,266.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $19,987,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,981 shares of company stock worth $73,279,877 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

