Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,909,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $111,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

PEG opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

