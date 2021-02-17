Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.60% of Ameren worth $115,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,711 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,738,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,483,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Ameren by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ameren by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 277,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,285,000 after acquiring an additional 529,345 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

