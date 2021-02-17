Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of DTE Energy worth $98,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DTE Energy by 99.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,211,000 after acquiring an additional 352,858 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $37,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in DTE Energy by 82.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 75,059 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $120.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.93. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

