Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,699,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 223,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Kinder Morgan worth $105,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

