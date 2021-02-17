Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,491,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Prudential Financial worth $116,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after buying an additional 978,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 272.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1,303.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 228,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after buying an additional 212,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.85.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

