Swiss National Bank Sells 113,800 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Sun Life Financial worth $104,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

SLF opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

