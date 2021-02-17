Swiss National Bank Sells 11,700 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.45% of VeriSign worth $111,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in VeriSign by 15.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 338.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,285,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $198.15 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,027,094.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $1,211,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,417,399.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,291 shares of company stock worth $7,071,893. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

