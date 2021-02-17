Swiss National Bank Sells 13,000 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Rockwell Automation worth $109,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 163,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,477,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,385,000 after buying an additional 46,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $249.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,952 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,515. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

