Swiss National Bank Sells 135,300 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,587,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 135,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of The Williams Companies worth $91,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.