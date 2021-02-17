Swiss National Bank Sells 15,700 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of ResMed worth $116,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $506,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,141,941.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,780 shares of company stock worth $4,155,792. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $194.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

