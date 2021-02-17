Swiss National Bank Sells 17,200 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of McKesson worth $106,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $65,016,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $72,343,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after buying an additional 291,140 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $30,089,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK stock opened at $180.80 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.08 and its 200 day moving average is $165.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.