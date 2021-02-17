Swiss National Bank Sells 172,700 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,541,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of The Kraft Heinz worth $88,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of -88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

