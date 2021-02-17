Swiss National Bank Sells 18,100 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Skyworks Solutions worth $96,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS opened at $194.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.77. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,050 shares of company stock worth $3,667,240. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.64.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.