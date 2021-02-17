Swiss National Bank Sells 18,300 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,038 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Splunk worth $101,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $169.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.30.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

