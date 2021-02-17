Swiss National Bank Sells 18,900 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.78% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $96,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $146.24 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.