Swiss National Bank Sells 216,123 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,123 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.53% of AvalonBay Communities worth $119,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,207,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB stock opened at $178.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.17 and a 200-day moving average of $158.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.