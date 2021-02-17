Swiss National Bank Sells 234,400 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,731,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 234,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $113,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of -76.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

