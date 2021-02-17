Swiss National Bank Sells 23,700 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Dollar Tree worth $109,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,816,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

DLTR opened at $107.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.