Swiss National Bank Sells 25,300 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of AMETEK worth $104,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME stock opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average is $110.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

