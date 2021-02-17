Swiss National Bank Sells 2,600 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.74% of Black Knight worth $102,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKI. Compass Point raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.87.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

