Swiss National Bank Sells 32,100 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Hilton Worldwide worth $116,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,070,000 after acquiring an additional 212,162 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,477,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,034,000 after purchasing an additional 491,282 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,373,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after buying an additional 890,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $113.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average is $97.72. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.94 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

