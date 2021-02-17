Swiss National Bank Sells 37,600 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of PACCAR worth $112,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after buying an additional 395,114 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after acquiring an additional 348,630 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

