Swiss National Bank Sells 71,800 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,459,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Marathon Petroleum worth $101,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

