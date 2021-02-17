Swiss National Bank Sells 8,200 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $94,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.89.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $270.79 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $325.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.18 and its 200 day moving average is $253.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.