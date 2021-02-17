Swiss National Bank Sells 83,600 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,820,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Weyerhaeuser worth $94,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NYSE:WY opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

