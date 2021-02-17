Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.56% of Entergy worth $111,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE:ETR opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETR. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.