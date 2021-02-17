Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913,499 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.74% of Citrix Systems worth $118,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,579,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 540,624 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $68,581,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 98.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $136,664,000 after acquiring an additional 492,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $51,721,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $994,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,321,490.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,662,836.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.97. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

