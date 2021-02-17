Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 10 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

About Symphony International (LON:SIHL)

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. It also invests in real estate development.

