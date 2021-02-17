Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Short Interest Up 21.8% in January

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNC. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synacor during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synacor by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synacor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Synacor stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Synacor has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $86.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Synacor in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

