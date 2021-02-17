SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Up 463.7% This Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $15.96 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 463.7% higher against the dollar. One SYNC Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.44 or 0.00501176 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00031823 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004527 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,190.99 or 0.02345963 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000453 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,436,880 tokens. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

SYNC Network Token Trading

SYNC Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.