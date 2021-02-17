SYNC Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.38 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One SYNC Network token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $14.71 million and $2.38 million worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 255% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.03 or 0.00502380 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00032890 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004891 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.57 or 0.02629682 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 135,987,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,204,297 tokens. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

SYNC Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.