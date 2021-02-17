Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. The company has a market cap of $868.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $694,151.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 358,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.