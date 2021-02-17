Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 618,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 552,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

SNDX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $933.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $694,151.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after buying an additional 1,453,900 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $19,759,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $10,008,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after purchasing an additional 444,048 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

