Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX) Shares Gap Up to $135.00

Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76), but opened at GBX 145 ($1.89). Synectics plc (SNX.L) shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.87), with a volume of 14,590 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics plc (SNX.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £25.45 million and a P/E ratio of -19.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public space applications.

