Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.23-6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $4-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.55 EPS.
Synopsys stock traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.76. The stock had a trading volume of 928,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
