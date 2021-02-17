Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.23-6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $4-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.55 EPS.

Synopsys stock traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.76. The stock had a trading volume of 928,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.57.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

