Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $970M – 1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $987.51 million.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.23-6.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Mizuho restated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.57.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $6.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.76. The company had a trading volume of 928,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,027. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.