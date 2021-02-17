Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 1,325,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 811,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $71.63 million, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)
Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.
