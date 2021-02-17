Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 1,325,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 811,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $71.63 million, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 240,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

