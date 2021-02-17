T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.73 Billion

Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce $18.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.72 billion and the lowest is $17.99 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $11.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $78.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.55 billion to $81.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $81.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.05 billion to $83.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 143.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,418 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after buying an additional 1,822,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

