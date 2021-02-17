T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 91,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

