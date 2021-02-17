T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 5,779,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 19,399,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

TTOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $469.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 98,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

